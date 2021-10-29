ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.27

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

