ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at FBN Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by FBN Securities from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.31.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $689.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $694.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 818.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

