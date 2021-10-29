ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOW. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.31.

NYSE NOW opened at $690.98 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $694.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 818.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

