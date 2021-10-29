ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $785.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $775.00 to $785.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $697.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $687.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $694.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.