Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $591.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.