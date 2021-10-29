Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.08 ($1.18), with a volume of 157793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £155.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

