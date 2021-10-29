Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.66

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.66 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). Senior shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.11), with a volume of 342,259 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £667.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.