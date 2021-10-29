SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 11,779 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $270,328.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 155,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,262. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

