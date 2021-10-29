Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 279.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $683.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

