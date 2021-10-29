Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,155 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,517. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

