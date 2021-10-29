Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 270,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,387. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

