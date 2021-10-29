Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 110.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 127.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,240. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

