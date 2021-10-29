Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires Shares of 11,814 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

