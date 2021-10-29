SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.40. SecureWorks shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

