SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaSpine updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 220,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SeaSpine by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

