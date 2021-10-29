Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.