Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

