Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.79. 675,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.64. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 121.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.