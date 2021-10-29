Scry.info (DDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,397.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $70,397.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00231886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

