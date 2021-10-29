ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Buys C$12,675.00 in Stock

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg acquired 19,500 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,550.
Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.
CVE SZM opened at C$0.66 on Friday. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.