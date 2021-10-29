ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Buys C$12,675.00 in Stock

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg acquired 19,500 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,550.

Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

CVE SZM opened at C$0.66 on Friday. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

