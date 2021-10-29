Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $77.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.