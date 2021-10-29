Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,930

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,620 ($47.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,678.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.97. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

In related news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.