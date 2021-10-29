Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 45,333 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

