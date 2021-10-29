Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $642,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

