Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 500.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

