Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 770.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

