Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 249,000 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,556,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,722,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,343,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $31.19 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

