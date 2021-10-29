Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Shares of SHLRF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.20. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.56.
Schindler Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.