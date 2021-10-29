Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Shares of SHLRF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.20. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.56.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

