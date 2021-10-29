Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STECF remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

