SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Earnings Results

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

