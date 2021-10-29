Savix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,055.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Savix has a market capitalization of $191,423.67 and approximately $7,055.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,202 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.