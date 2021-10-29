Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

SAPIF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Saputo has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

