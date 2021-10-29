Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.