Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Sanofi stock opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.14 and its 200 day moving average is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

