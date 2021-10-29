Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

