Rupee (RUP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $143,616.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00040884 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

