RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.03% of RPT Realty worth $168,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.36 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

