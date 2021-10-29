Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

