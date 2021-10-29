Royal Bank of Canada Trims Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price to $66.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

