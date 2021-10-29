Royal Bank of Canada Sells 220,406 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $195,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.29.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

