Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$12.50 Price Target for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.13.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -539.02%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.