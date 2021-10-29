Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.