Royal Bank of Canada Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.82.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.07 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

