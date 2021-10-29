Royal Bank of Canada Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $155.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $297,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

