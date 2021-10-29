Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 602,675 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of The Kraft Heinz worth $163,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.