Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $111.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $8.59 on Friday, reaching $105.51. 30,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in DaVita by 8.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $477,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

