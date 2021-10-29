Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $229.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

