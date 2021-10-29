Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,686 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.16% of Credicorp worth $208,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $130.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

