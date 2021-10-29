Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of SU opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

