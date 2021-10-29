Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $486.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

